Young hockey players raise thousands for BC Children’s Hospital

Nine- and 10-year-old hockey players raised thousands of dollars for the BC Children’s Hospital through a tournament held in the Okanagan over the weekend.

The fourth annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree raised more than $26,000.

The young hockey players competed on an outdoor rink at Apex Resort, near Penticton.

“This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year, raising respectively $10,000, $17,000, $24,000 and now $26,462.75, for a total of over $77,000,” spokesperson Yannick Lescarbeau said in a press release.

“The success off-ice is due to the commitment of over 120 players and their families, who all came together as a group to support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and its patients while using hockey as a common ground,” he said.

Teams from Kelowna, Penticton, Spokane, Burnaby, Richmond and the North Shore played in the tournament.

Penticton’s Junior Vees were the tournament champions.