Canada
January 8, 2018 2:48 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 2:49 pm

Young hockey players raise thousands for BC Children’s Hospital

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The 4th Annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree, held at Apex Resort near Penticton, raised more than $26,000 for BC Children's Hospital.

Courtesy: Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree
A A

Nine- and 10-year-old hockey players raised thousands of dollars for the BC Children’s Hospital through a tournament held in the Okanagan over the weekend.

The fourth annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree raised more than $26,000.

The young hockey players competed on an outdoor rink at Apex Resort, near Penticton.

“This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year, raising respectively $10,000, $17,000, $24,000 and now $26,462.75, for a total of over $77,000,” spokesperson Yannick Lescarbeau said in a press release.

“The success off-ice is due to the commitment of over 120 players and their families, who all came together as a group to support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and its patients while using hockey as a common ground,” he said.

Teams from Kelowna, Penticton, Spokane, Burnaby, Richmond and the North Shore played in the tournament.

Penticton’s Junior Vees were the tournament champions.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4th annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree
apex
BC Children's Hospital
Hockey
Junior Vees
Kelowna
Okanagan
penticton
Sports
Tournament

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News