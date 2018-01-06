Shooting in Regent Park leaves man in serious condition

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Regent Park early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area near Oak and Regent Streets at around 2:30 a.m.

Toronto police spokesperson David Hopkinson told Global News that an SUV pulled into an alleyway on Oak Street. Two men exited the vehicle and got into an altercation.

One man shot the other, got back into the vehicle and fled the scene. Hopkinson said there were others in the vehicle.

The man who was shot was later transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police are reviewing security video to get a description of the suspects and vehicle.