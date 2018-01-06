Crime
January 6, 2018 6:18 am
Updated: January 6, 2018 6:28 am

Two men sent to hospital after stabbing in Surrey

By News Anchor  CKNW

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a stabbing on Friday night.

File / Global News
Surrey RCMP says two men are in hospital, and Mounties are investigating after a stabbing in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.

RCMP were called to 168 St. near 96 Ave. at around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police say one man was taken to hospital with a stab wound, and another was taken with other injuries.

It’s not yet known exactly what happened.

