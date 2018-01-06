Two men sent to hospital after stabbing in Surrey
Surrey RCMP says two men are in hospital, and Mounties are investigating after a stabbing in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.
RCMP were called to 168 St. near 96 Ave. at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
Police say one man was taken to hospital with a stab wound, and another was taken with other injuries.
It’s not yet known exactly what happened.
