Okanagan College first basketball season in final stretch

The Okanagan College Coyotes are in action this weekend, their last home games of their first season.

The teams are celebrating huge community support that kept spirits high through more than two dozen exhibition games.

“I think we did pretty good considering we weren’t even in the league and we’re only in exhibition,” Megan Admussen-Blair, OC Coyote shooting guard, told Global News ahead of Friday night’s game.

“We won a lot. We lost a lot. But we learned a lot as well,” Admussen-Blair said.

“It’s crazy how quick it went but very successful,” Head Coach Dino Gini said of their first season.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes host tailgate party ahead of Saturday event

The Pac West board will consider making Okanagan College a full fledged league team at their next AGM, Gini said.

“We’re excited to be preparing to be part of it,” Gini said.

The women’s team played St. Mary’s University Friday night and play them again Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Immaculata High School gym in Kelowna. The men’s second game against St. Mary’s starts at 12 noon.

The Coyotes play their final games January 26 & 27 at Langara College.