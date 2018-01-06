Sports
Hurricanes fall 5-2 to Vancouver

WATCH: The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost 5-2 against the Vancouver Giants at the Enmax Centre on Friday night. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes suffered their first loss of 2018 as they dropped a 5-2 decision against the Vancouver Giants at the Enmax Centre on Friday night.

Giants forward Tyler Benson scored two goals including the game winner at the 6:29 mark of the second period.

Jordy Bellerive and Giorgio Estephan each scored for Lethbridge in the defeat.

With the loss, the Hurricanes fall below the .500 mark with a record of 17-18-3-0.

Lethbridge returns to action on home ice Saturday when they host the Calgary Hitmen.

