Hurricanes fall 5-2 to Vancouver

The Lethbridge Hurricanes suffered their first loss of 2018 as they dropped a 5-2 decision against the Vancouver Giants at the Enmax Centre on Friday night.

Giants forward Tyler Benson scored two goals including the game winner at the 6:29 mark of the second period.

Jordy Bellerive and Giorgio Estephan each scored for Lethbridge in the defeat.

With the loss, the Hurricanes fall below the .500 mark with a record of 17-18-3-0.

Lethbridge returns to action on home ice Saturday when they host the Calgary Hitmen.