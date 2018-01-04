Kelowna and Penticton see unusually wet December

If you feel like you have been shoveling more snow than usual, you might be right.

Penticton and Kelowna both saw unusually high precipitation levels last month.

Environment Canada said over 57 mm fell in Penticton in December, the majority of it snow. The agency said that was more than 200 per cent what the city normally sees. The amount of precipitation makes 2017 the sixth-wettest December in Penticton’s recorded history.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada said the 42 mm of precipitation that fell in Kelowna last month was 130 per cent of what is normal, making it the city’s 11th wettest December.

To the north, Vernon has actually been drier so far this winter. Environment Canada said the city has only received 55 per cent of its typical December precipitation.

