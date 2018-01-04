Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: arctic air surges back in soon with snow

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Arctic air will surge into Saskatoon's weather forecast soon with snow.

Arctic air will surge in soon with snow.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

A bit of mist started the day in Saskatoon under cloudy skies, which acted like a blanket and helped keep conditions mild overnight with temperatures only dipping back into the minus teens.

By morning we warmed up -12 with wind chills pushing toward the -20s before we popped up toward minus single digits by midday.

The mercury will continue to shoot up a few degrees into minus single digits during the afternoon under cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries.

Thursday Night

Clouds will stick around into the night with a slight chance of flurries, helping to keep conditions from cooling back too far with an overnight low just into minus double digits.

Friday

Saskatchewan has been spliced in half by a north south line dividing cold air in the east from warm air in the west, but that frontal boundary will finally start shifting toward Manitoba during the day.

The stationary front draped over Saskatchewan this week will finally begin to slowly slide east and warm up eastern Saskatchewan on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

As such, areas north and east of the city will finally warm up and Saskatoon should see a daytime high back in mid-minus single digits under cloudy skies with breezy southeasterly winds and a slight chance of flurries after starting out the day with wind chills near -20.

We tap into an upper ridge of high pressure that’ll help keep the warm air coming on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend

A system sliding into northern Saskatchewan on Saturday will slide us into even warmer air to start the weekend with a daytime high around -5 degrees or so and mostly cloudy skies during the day.

We sit in the warm sector of a system swinging into northern Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

As that system swings through during there is a good chance of snow and a risk of some mixed precipitation as well Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Some snow is likely to slide through along with a system passing by late Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather

It is expected to clear the region sooner than expected, which means Sunday should be sunnier than initially anticipated with afternoon temperatures into mid-minus single digits again.

Warm air will move in across the region this weekend.

SkyTracker Weather

Work Week Outlook

Cooler air does begin to move in, but it will also be a bit delayed as we await a system that’s now expected to slide through on Tuesday that could bring some accumulating snow.

After that though, the arctic air will be free to invade with daytime highs dropping back toward and potentially into the -20s.

Arctic air dives right back in to blanket all of Saskatchewan for the second week of 2018.

SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 4 was taken by Suzanne Kaufmann near Ceylon:

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 4 was taken by Suzanne Kaufmann near Ceylon.

Suzanne Kaufmann / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

