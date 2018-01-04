Leeds and Thousand Islands councillor under scrutiny over ‘code of conduct’ — again

Leeds and Thousand Islands Township Coun. John Paul Jackson is just back on the payroll after being penalized 90 days without pay for breaching the township’s “code of conduct.”

Until last night, he was potentially facing another 90 days without pay for allegedly breaking the code rules again.

Jackson got into hot water last year when he disclosed confidential information about harassment allegations made by four township staff members against the chief administrator.

A third party investigation determined the allegations were “unfounded” and “malicious.”

It led to the firing of two staff members and the loss of pay for two others.

Jackson is now under scrutiny over what the mayor calls a “gift card incentive program” that was launched in 2014.

Jackson says he purchased $50 gift cards and donated them anonymously for regular staff raffles to improve morale.

The Ward 2 councillor says the proceeds were supposed to go to local charities.

“Make staff happy while at the same time making staff happy as well because they would be donating to a charitable organization who in turn would be happy.”

From 2014 to 2017, the monthly raffles didn’t happen as planned and a stack of gift cards was found in the desk of the former treasurer.

Mayor Joe Baptista maintains politicians can’t make anonymous donations and the code of conduct doesn’t allow it.

“Elected officials can’t be anonymous, especially in something such as this. Council would have had to have given direction for this to occur and they did not.”

The mayor issued his report on the incident to council this week.

Part of the report states: “The matter was transferred to the Ontario Provincial Police for further investigation with regards to possible influence peddling on October 4th, 2017.”

Jackson says he contacted the OPP by phone.

“The OPP can’t even find any record that it was reported to them so if it was, I suspect that the OPP probably advised that there was no credible evidence,” he said.

CKWS news has been unable to confirm whether the OPP is probing the matter.

The mayor’s report to council also offered three options; launch an integrity investigation, suspend Jackson’s pay for 90 days, or take no action.

Instead of disciplining the councillor, the mayor says a motion was passed directing the CAO to review the code with relevant staff.

“What this is a reminder of and it’s for staff to feel that they should not feel intimidated or coerced by one member of council to go against the wishes of council of the whole.”

Jackson maintains there are currently no rules in place for township politicians wanting to give a gift.

“There’s nothing in our code of conduct that says we cannot do it or if we do do it, here’s the procedure to follow.”

The $1,000 worth of gift cards have been returned to Jackson.