2 dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401, eastbound lanes closed

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.

Toronto EMS were called to the scene at around 4 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find a single vehicle wrapped around a pole between the eastbound express and collectors lanes near Warden Avenue.

Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the victims is not yet known.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound collectors lanes between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road. The eastbound express lanes are closed at Leslie and the eastbound express/collectors transfer before Leslie and Highway 404 is blocked.