Vernon woman rescued by ‘intuitive’ husband dies weeks after motor vehicle accident

It was thought to be a miraculous rescue of a Vernon woman by her intuitive husband, but the amazing story of survival has ended in tragedy.

Caroline Koenig’s SUV hit some ice and went down a steep embankment along Highway 6 east of Cherryville on the evening of Dec. 4.

Her husband, Trevor Koenig, told Global News at the time that he went searching for his missing wife and located tire tracks in the snow after driving about 150 kilometres.

Koenig investigated further and discovered his wife hunched over a tree another 100 feet below.

He contacted Vernon Search and Rescue and members helped hoist the woman up to the roadway approximately 15 hours after the crash.

She was transported to hospital to be treated for severe hypothermia and a broken arm, but her health made a turn for the worse and on Dec. 22, Caroline Koenig passed away.

The couple owns Blenz Coffee in Vernon.

In a Facebook post on the Blenz Vernon page, Trevor Koenig said “my partner in life and business for the last 36 years, unexpectedly passed away as a result of complications relating to her recent motor vehicle accident.”

Koenig’s obituary says a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Pleasant Valley Funeral Home.

The Facebook post goes on to say “Caroline was a warm, caring and loving lady and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her! I waited to post this until after the holiday season as Caroline would have wanted it that way.”