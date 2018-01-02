Pipe break in Sainte-Geneviève leaves residents without water

Several breaks in a water pipe along Gouin Boulevard in Montreal’s Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough left residents without water over New Year’s.

Construction workers on-site told Global News that the pipe had been repaired by Tuesday afternoon and all nearby residents should have water.

A main water pipe on Gouin Boulevard in Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève broke three times over the last several days. It flooded at least one resident's basement.

However, the work took several days as the same pipe broke three times.

“It’s not a question of trucks or cars on Gouin Boulevard. It’s a question of cold,” Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève Mayor Normand Marinacci said.

Julie Tétreault lives across the street from where crews dug up the road and her basement was flooded in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

“Now, the basement, there’s no electricity,” Tétreault, a Sainte-Geneviève resident, said. “Everything has to be repaired again.”

Crews worked day and night to fix the problem. By Tuesday afternoon they said all was good and nearby residents should have running water again.

Tétreault and her husband brought as many objects as they could upstairs, but repairs will still need to be made.

“I don’t know how much it’s going to cost,” Tétreault said. “I’m still waiting for the insurance and the expert who will evaluate the damage.”