January 2, 2018 2:45 pm

Crowsnest Highway closed in both directions near Princeton

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Commuters should be aware that Highway 3, the Crowsnest Highway, is closed in both directions 15 kilometres east of Princeton.

The highway closure is because of  a vehicle recovery.

Drive BC says the estimated time of opening is not available.

A detour is available via Old Hedley Road.

More details to come 

