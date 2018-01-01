Canada
Fire in Millville, N.B. leaves man homeless

A fire early Sunday has left a New Brunswick man homeless.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. at a mini-home in the community of Millville, about 50 kilometres northwest of Fredericton.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Canadian Red Cross says the man is staying with a relative for now and receiving help from the organization for the emergency purchase of clothing and food.

 

