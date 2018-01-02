St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Peterborough holds its final farewell service

Joyce Kane has been attending St. Barnabas Anglican Church for 51 years and while she’s made lasting memories at the church, on Sunday, Dec. 31, she says goodbye at the church’s final farewell service.

“We moved to Peterborough in 1965 and it was through neighbours from the street we moved to, who invited us to come to St. Barnabas,” said Kane. Story continues below “It’s very sad, very sad, but [there’s] also a certain excitement because of the newness coming, involving more people, working with more people,” she adds.

The congregation is amalgamating with St. John’s Anglican Church on Brock Street in early January.

“There are four Anglican and one Lutheran church in Peterborough and the numbers we have is just not sustainable so it’s about finding the best way to witness to the gospel to serve the community as best we can,” said Rev. Mary Bell-Plouffe.

St. Barnabas Anglican Church opened its doors in 1961 on Hilliard St., but over the years, declining church attendance has forced its closure. With just 60 members filling the pews each Sunday, it’s just not enough to remain sustainable.

“A little sad — it’s going to be a new beginning but I think I’m getting too old to have a new beginning… but it’s nice to see so many people here that have been part of this parish for so many years — it’s quite a family-oriented parish,” said Getha Sherry, a church member since St. Barnabas opened.

While many shed a few tears, there was also optimism.

“There’s also hope and expectation because most of us are are moving to become part of the new parish of St. Barnabas and St. John’s, and there’s lots of opportunity there,” said Bell-Plouffe.

“I’ll miss the people but hope to keep in touch with a lot of them,” said Sherry.

The new church service will take place at St. Barnabas and St. John’s Anglican Church at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. Everyone will be given the option of attending either the open circle service or the traditional service in the church hall.