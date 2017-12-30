Outdoor enthusiasts OK with Fredericton’s freezing temperatures

A string of freezing cold days throughout the Maritimes has many on the east coast searching for shelter while others can’t wait to bundle up and brave the cold.

“It’s been crazy man, I’ve been here for like four years and this has to be the worst day I’ve ever seen,” said Leo De La Torre who was out with family in Fredericton’s downtown core Saturday afternoon.

“If it’s up to me, I wouldn’t leave home,” he laughed.

That sentiment is shared by many in the region who’ve had to bundle up all week as wind chill values have remained below -20 C, scratching at -30 C midweek.

However, some aren’t just dealing with the cold, they’re making the most of it.

“I enjoy it,” said Faye Earle, after spending an hour walking her dog and snowshoeing with friends. “The scenery is unbelievable.”

The Killarney Lake trails provided Earle and her crew with a great view, as well as shelter from the extreme cold

“In the woods, it’s just not cold at all,” explained Ayten Kranat.

“As long as you’re staying out of the wind and walking among the woods, the trails are beautiful out here,” Heather Ongo added.

A leisurely stroll through the trails is perfect for some, while others crave something a little faster.

With over 25 kilometres of groomed trails, Killarney draws the “speed demons” as well.

“The trails are good and fast with these conditions,” said cross-country skier Colin Niles. “I throw on an extra base layer and I just smile through it.”

Though it can be chilly starting out, Niles says getting the blood pumping is the best way to keep the cold from seeping in.

“Cross-country skiing is an amazing benefit on your whole body, it uses 97.9 per cent of the muscles in your body,” he explained.

His advice to anyone staying in by the fire and hoping to wait out the cold temperatures rather than hit the trails is simple — don’t.

“Just go for it!” he said.

