December 30, 2017 4:48 pm

Ohio man’s obituary blames ‘hopeless’ Cleveland Browns for contributing to his demise

By Staff The Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (R) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan (L) in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 24 2017.

EPA/TANNEN MAURY
HURON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man’s tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the winless Cleveland Browns for contributing to his demise.

The obituary published in the Sandusky Register says Paul Stark died Wednesday at a hospice facility after a brief illness “exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”

The football team was 1-15 last season and 0-15 this year ahead of Sunday’s finale in Pittsburgh.

Even so, Stark’s obituary included a nugget of the optimism voiced by some long-suffering fans. It says the 80-year-old Mansfield native “passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner.”

