Surrey RCMP asking public’s help to find missing senior with vehicle

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing senior.

Seventy-five-year-old Alan Goldsmith was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 on King George Blvd. near 32 Ave.

He was driving a grey Toyota SUV with B.C. license plates 629HKE.

Mounties describe him as a 5’6″ tall man with balding grey hair and hazel eyes.

Police have confirmed that he stopped at a gas station in Chilliwack at 11:55 p.m. that same night to ask for directions.

His family is concerned for his well-being, because his disappearance and behaviour is very out of character.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Surrey RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to be anonymous.