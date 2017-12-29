Old Brewery Mission running winter shuttle bus for Montreal’s homeless

Since Dec. 1, the Old Brewery Mission’s shuttle bus service has been operating every day.

The shuttle makes its way to different shelters, picking up homeless men and women.

They’re dropped off at other resource centres or wherever they would like and are provided with food, drink, clothing and warmth while on the bus.

“The shuttle bus picks up anyone in need, whether intoxicated or not, in crisis or not,” Mission staffer Melissa Lutchman explained.

During the week, the bus operates from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on weekends.

Yahia Dabdy has been driving the bus for four years and says on a single shift he can often encounter dozens of people, “normally between 65 and 70 [people] a day,” he said.

In addition to Dabdy, a counselor is also on the bus taking calls from shelters while keeping an eye out for anyone in need on the streets.

“It makes me very happy, very useful for other people that need this service,” Dabdy said. “So it’s a great joy for me when I do this.”

The bus will continue operating until Apr. 30.