Alberta woman’s statutory release revoked after she disappeared for 6 months

A Siksika woman who pleaded guilty in the death of a Chilliwack, B.C. man in May 2013 is back behind bars – at least for a while longer.

After originally being charged with first-degree murder, Kristy Redgun was handed a 5.5-year sentence for manslaughter in the death of Tak Tie Lawrence Leung.

Leung, 26, met his girlfriend on the internet and was in Gleichen for only a short time when they were invited to a house party.

The couple got into an argument with Redgun and another woman, which escalated into Leung being fatally stabbed in the chest. Leung’s girlfriend was stabbed in the leg.

At sentencing, Redgun was given credit for time served, meaning she had just 3.5-years remaining.

Her statutory release took effect Jan. 13, 2017, but just 17 days later, a warrant was issued for her arrest as she had stopped reporting to her parole officer and no one knew where she was.

In documents obtained by Global News, the Parole Board of Canada said Redgun was located in a stolen vehicle on July 7.

“You were in possession of a baton and disclosed to police your intention was to rob a liquor store,” the board said. “At your post-suspension interview, you suggested you had wanted to turn yourself in on multiple occasions but your fear of returning to prison stopped you from following through.”

The board said Redgun, 24, used methamphetamine and heroin regularly while she was on the run.

“You noted that on one of your parole officer’s home visits you were high and hid in the basement to prevent him from seeing you that way,” the board said.

The board highlighted several issues contributing to Redgun’s offending, including background, anger and substance abuse.

“When asked directly, you stated you do not believe you should be released,” the board said in revoking Redgun’s statutory release. “You acknowledged that you were living in a high-risk situation and indicated that the family members you were living with were involved in drug use.”

“You indicated that you and your parole supervisor were working on another release plan but you were overwhelmed,” the panel continued. “You talked about the difficulty in leaving your lifestyle behind and admitted to drug use while you were released.”

While she believes she’s not ready for parole, Redgun’s sentence officially comes to an end on Jan. 15, 2018.