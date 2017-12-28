Traffic
1 in life-threatening condition after car crashes into barrier in Brampton: police

WATCH ABOVE: Peel Regional Police are investigating a crash in Brampton's south end. A police spokesperson said a person is in life-threatening condition.

A person has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after Peel Regional Police say a car crashed into a barrier in southwest Brampton Thursday evening.

Police told Global News emergency crews were called to Chinguacousy Road north of Charolais Road at a rail crossing after 9:50 p.m. with a report a vehicle had hit a barrier and flipped over.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said a patient was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The spokesperson also said a second patient was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Peel police’s major collision bureau was called in to assist with the investigation into the crash.

With files from Jeremy Cohn

