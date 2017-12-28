missing person
December 28, 2017 3:41 pm

Missing Thompson woman may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News

Martina Ballantyne from Thompson Man. was last heard from Dec. 19.

RCMP handout
A A

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a 37-year-old woman missing from Thompson.

Martina Ballantyne was reported missing Dec. 12. Police searched in Thompson, as well as Flin Flon, The Pas, Cross Lake, Pukatawagan and York Landing.

Ballantyne was last in contact Dec. 19. Family and friends have not heard from her since.

She is described as 5’6″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Police said Ballantyne may still be in northern Manitoba, but she may also be in the Winnipeg area.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online, or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoba
Martina Ballantyne
Missing
missing person
RCMP
Thompson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News