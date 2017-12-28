Missing Thompson woman may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a 37-year-old woman missing from Thompson.
Martina Ballantyne was reported missing Dec. 12. Police searched in Thompson, as well as Flin Flon, The Pas, Cross Lake, Pukatawagan and York Landing.
Ballantyne was last in contact Dec. 19. Family and friends have not heard from her since.
She is described as 5’6″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Police said Ballantyne may still be in northern Manitoba, but she may also be in the Winnipeg area.
RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online, or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
