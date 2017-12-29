Montreal in review: Emotional, weird or downright outrageous stories you must read again

From a city worker getting creative on the job to the Montreal Canadiens making one 91-year-old fan’s dreams come true, you’ve got to read these stories again:

Defy the odds

“It’s unbelievable just to have them believe in me, that I can do anything, so I really start to believe that I can do anything.”

Katherine Kilcullen, a double amputee, takes part in the Terry Fox Run on a skateboard, using one arm to push her along.

READ THE STORY: Skateboarding amputee grandmother raises money for cancer at Terry Fox Run

Reunited at last

“I wasn’t expecting it to happen that quick. I was taken aback, but I was so happy to finally be back with my brother.”

READ THE STORY: Lachine man desperately looking for twin brother

Estranged twins Eric and Stephane Brodeur were reunited after a plea was made via Global News.

READ THE STORY: Identical twin brothers reunite in Montreal after 20 years

Caves rock

“We broke a small hole and through that window, we could see the void. Then we made our way through.”

A new discovery deep below a Saint-Leonard park is attracting a lot of attention.

READ THE STORY: 15,000-year-old caves discovered under Saint-Leonard park

Fighting together

“Two best friends, two cancer diagnosis and two double mastectomies.”

In many ways, Merle and Lindsey Finkelstein are like every other mother and daughter — but there’s just one thing that makes their relationship different.

READ THE STORY: Mother and daughter fight breast cancer together, undergo double mastectomies

The heart-warming story got even better, thanks to Montreal letter carrier Franco Frenna. He wrote messages of support on letters he delivered to Lindsey.

READ THE STORY: Montreal letter carrier delivers messages of hope to breast cancer blogger

Overcoming…obstacles?

“A tow truck would have been there in 15 minutes, move the car and they would have done the job properly.”

A worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal didn’t let a car stop him from doing his job.

READ THE STORY: Parked car? No problem, says Montreal worker paving René Lévesque Boulevard

Haunted house

“If you want a ghost, it very probably is Maud Leger.”

READ THE STORY: Ghost hunting In Hudson’s historic Willow Place Inn

A team of paranormal investigators has scoured Hudson’s Willow Inn from top to bottom in search of ghostly phenomena.

READ THE STORY: Is Hudson’s Willow Inn haunted?

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, what they discovered only adds to the mystery.

READ THE STORY: Findings of Willow Inn ghost hunt revealed

Super fan

“I just like my Canadiens, I just love them.”

READ THE STORY: Montreal Canadiens make 91-year-old’s bucket list wish come true

Ninety-one-year-old Irene Durdon had only one item left on her bucket list: to have her picture taken with the Montreal Canadiens.

READ THE STORY: 91-year-old Habs fan wants a photo with the team to complete her bucket list

Dance, dance

“People are depressed all the time, so we find ways to put a smile on those faces.”

Benoit Savard spent eight hours dancing in front of (almost) every Montreal Metro station.

READ THE STORY: This Montreal man danced in front of (almost) every Metro station

