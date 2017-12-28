Weather
December 28, 2017 11:38 am
Updated: December 28, 2017 11:44 am

Snowfall warning for Central and North Okanagan

By Global News

Give yourself some extra time to get to your destination today. Heavy snowfall warning in effect for Central and North Okangan.

Contributed
A A

The Okanagan woke up to a winter wonderland Thursday and there’s more snow on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Central and North Okanagan with accumulations between 10-15 cm.

It said a strong and organized frontal system will continue to bring snow to the central and northern Okanagan regions as well as the Shuswap.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to ease overnight.

There’s also a special weather statement in effect for the Connector and the South Okangan where the snow is expected to continue into Friday.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.
Report an error
Okanagan snowfall warning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News