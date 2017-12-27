How are the City of Calgary’s fees and fares changing in 2018?

A new year means a change in fees and fares for Calgary residents in 2018, affecting everything from water and sewer rates to public transit.

So what will those increases and decreases mean for the average Calgarians’ pocketbook?

Both green cart and recycling cart fees will be going up, with the green cart having the highest increase.

Green cart rate: This new fee comes into effect in January and starts at $6.50 per month, totalling $66 a year

Blue cart rate: Increasing by 20 cents per month, for a $2.40 yearly hike

Waste management fees will stay the same at $4.90 per month

Water and sewer fees will also see some rate changes in 2018, but how much depends on whether residents are on a water meter or pay a flat rate.

Metered water service charges will decrease by 26 cents per month, for a savings of $3.12 per year

Metered wastewater service charges will increase by 97 cents to $25.69 per month — a yearly increase of $11.64

Draining service charges will increase by $1.03 to $15.05 per month, totalling a $12.36 increase

Here’s a look at some of the recreational fees are increasing.

Ice arena rate rental: Increasing by $11.86 to $275.40 per hour

Playfield rental fees: Increasing by 78 cents to $21.45 per hour

Leisure centre admission: Increasing by $1.03 to $13.05 per hour

Swimming pool fees are also increasing in 2018. The city hadn’t yet posted the fares for the city’s golf courses as of Dec. 27.

Calgary Transit rates are also increasing this year, with the exception of the low-income pass.

Adult single-ride tickets are increasing by 5 cents to $3.30

Booklets of 10 adult passes are increasing by 5 cents to $33

Adult monthly passes are increasing by $2.00 to $103

Adult day passes are increasing by 50 cents to $10.50

Youth monthly passes will increase to $75 in September

Youth single-ride tickets are going up by 5 cents to $2.30

Youth day passes are increasing to $7.50

Booklets of 10 youth passes are increasing by 50 cents to $23.00

Seniors’ yearly passes are going up by $40 to $135

Seniors’ low-income passes are increasing by $5 to $20

Reserved parking at Calgary Transit carpool lots is increasing to $90

