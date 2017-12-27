Canada
December 27, 2017 1:16 pm

Police investigate after man with multiple stab wounds found in snow

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place in the area of Robinson and MacNab streets on Tuesday.

Sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., police received a call about a man in a snowbank calling for help.

The victim was found with stab wounds to the back and was transported to hospital.

Witnesses told police the male victim was asking passersby for money. One witness said they turned back to check on the individual.

The suspect is currently unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

