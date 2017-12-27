1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 401 crash near Don Valley Parkway
TORONTO – One person is dead and another person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a ramp linking Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.
Toronto paramedics say the collision happened at about 6 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
