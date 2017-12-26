Canada
December 26, 2017

Police identify body found outdoors in Quebec City on Christmas Day

By The Canadian Press

Police have identified the man whose lifeless body was found outdoors in Quebec City Monday.

They say 57-year-old Réal Charron was a resident of the city.

A passerby found Charron’s body in the snow early on Christmas Day in the Limoilou neighbourhood.

Quebec City police say they’re still investigating but they believe the man may have died of hypothermia.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.

Global News