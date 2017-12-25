1 year in, business brisk for company set up to attract U.S. workers amid Trump travel ban

It’s been nearly a year since a local company began helping foreign businesses set up subsidiaries in Canada so employees can work here instead of the U.S.

True North launched operations out of Vancouver last January, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The idea was to offer foreign-born tech workers a “backup plan” in case their H1B visas were cancelled by the ban.

CEO Michael Tippet, who previously worked for Hootsuite, said a year in, business is still going strong.

So far, the company has helped more than 100 people, with 30 files currently active, he said.

“[They’re] people who are engaged in some capacity. Either evaluating it or, you know, talking to our legal partners or thinking about making a move or in the process of making it.”

Tippet said business tends to fluctuate depending on how inflammatory the rhetoric coming from the U.S. government is at any moment in time.

But he said most of the clients have the same questions about Canada.

“Economic issues in terms of how affordable various regions of Canada are, including Vancouver. They’re interested in the local talent base we have here. They are asking about quality of life and things like healthcare and education and whether their families and spouses and kids can come with them.”

After being struck down in whole or in part several times since it was initially proposed, Trump’s travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries was allowed to take effect earlier this month.