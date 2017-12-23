Poor road conditions to blame for pair of collisions involving over 30 vehicles near Fox Creek

RCMP reported several collisions on roads throughout the entire province Saturday with two major crashes involved at least 30 vehicles near Fox Creek.

“Motorists are requested to slow down and avoid travel if at all possible,” Cpl. Laurel Scott said. “Icy and poor road conditions along with white out conditions are occurring.”

Update: Hwy43 at Hwy947, near Fox Creek, NB lanes are now open. One SB lane has been opened. Take caution as sanding trucks continue to work in the area. (5:44pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/2emX7o9b5Z — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 24, 2017

Travel is extremely slow going along Highway 43 southbound where the highway was expected to reopen to one lane of traffic late Saturday afternoon.

It follows a collision involving at least 17 vehicles on Highway 43 south of Fox Creek at the intersection of Highway 947.

RCMP said a second collision involving at least 15 vehicle also happened on Highway 43 just south of the first collision.

Just gets worse and worse. Vehicles stuck in all lanes, all directions, as far as I can see. Ambulances & EMS everywhere. Avoid highway 43 entirely. pic.twitter.com/02Qtl918kN Story continues below — Kyle Fox 🍸 (@kylefox) December 23, 2017

Two Stars Air Ambulances were dispatched to the area around 11:55 a.m. Saturday morning. One ambulance assisted at the scene while a second was dispatched to a nearby airport where medical crews assisted ground ambulance crews in administering critical care.

RCMP and road crews are working to clear the highway but delays are expected to continue in the area.

Road conditions are also poor across central and southern Alberta with several collisions being reported on area highways.

Travel along the QE2 is also poor with icy sections being reported between Crossfield and Innisfail.

Police said there are several vehicles in the ditch.

RCMP could not provide details on the exact number or the extent of injuries in any of the collisions.

“Members are very engaged in actively responding to calls to service and reporting is not available,” Scott said.