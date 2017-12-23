Severe cold hitting Northern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for parts of Northern Manitoba.

A frigid Arctic airmass is becoming entrenched in the region.

Wind chill values in the -46 to -52 range can be expected this weekend and last into the New Year.

The wind chill in Thompson could drop to a bone chilling -49 tonight and -51 for Sunday.

Meantime, a blizzard warning is in effect for Churchill.

Wind chills will drop to -50 for the Churchill area tonight.