Severe cold hitting Northern Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for parts of Northern Manitoba.
A frigid Arctic airmass is becoming entrenched in the region.
Wind chill values in the -46 to -52 range can be expected this weekend and last into the New Year.
The wind chill in Thompson could drop to a bone chilling -49 tonight and -51 for Sunday.
Meantime, a blizzard warning is in effect for Churchill.
Wind chills will drop to -50 for the Churchill area tonight.
