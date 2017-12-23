Fatal Collision
December 23, 2017 1:28 pm
Updated: December 23, 2017 2:22 pm

One man dead after two-vehicle collision Friday night

RCMP say a four-door car driving southbound crossed over a center line and struck a northbound pickup truck.

One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9 approximately 30 kilometers northwest of Selkirk.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man from Gimli, was not wearing his seat belt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the pickup sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 9 was closed for roughly four hours before re-opening.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

 

