December 23, 2017 9:43 am
Updated: December 23, 2017 9:51 am

1 winner for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot, 16 Maxmillion prizes claimed

By Staff The Canadian Press

One person took home the big prize.

TORONTO – It will certainly be a holiday season to remember for someone in Quebec.

That’s where the winning ticket for the enormous $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was sold.

Story continues below

There were also 32 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 16 of them were claimed by a total of 21 winning tickets – which means some will be shared.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 29 will be approximately $26 million.

Here are the winning numbers:

Lotto Max:

13, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26 & 30. Bonus 36.

Encore:

0366592

MaxMillions:

4, 13, 24, 32, 34, 43, 44.
9, 10, 13, 15, 35, 42, 45.
3, 30, 31, 37, 42, 43 ,49.
8, 9, 13, 20, 21, 34, 42.
3, 11, 14, 18, 28, 41, 46.
5, 11, 17, 21, 22, 25, 33.
3, 4, 23, 33, 39, 40, 47.
14, 24, 27, 36, 39, 41, 44.
1, 6, 15, 24, 27, 34, 49.
10, 24, 29, 44, 46, 48, 49.
8, 10, 13, 21, 31, 36, 49.
6, 9, 33, 36, 37, 39, 44.
3, 13, 20, 25, 31, 37, 46.
7, 8, 17, 20, 25, 31, 42.
7, 17, 33, 34, 35, 46, 47.
6, 22, 25, 31, 38, 45, 47.
3, 11, 28, 29, 33, 39, 47.
1, 13, 26, 29, 32, 37, 44.
6, 13, 22, 25, 30, 38, 39.
4, 5, 10, 23, 41, 42, 48.
4, 12, 15, 18, 31, 39, 46.
3, 10, 15, 16, 25, 38, 47.
2, 15, 32, 33, 36, 39, 49.
9, 10, 12, 15, 24, 32, 33.
3, 9, 13, 17, 27, 32, 46.
4, 12, 13, 19, 25, 26, 29.
5, 12, 14, 30, 35, 40, 49.
1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 38, 44.
8, 16, 17, 29, 34, 37, 42.
3, 9, 16, 20, 28, 33, 43.
9, 12, 14, 19, 29, 44, 46.
1, 15, 19, 27, 28, 37, 38.

