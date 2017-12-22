Canada nabs Olympic bronze in luge after Russians stripped of medal from Sochi

Canada’s luge relay team is set to gain a bronze medal from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The upgrade is a result of Russian athletes being stripped of medals over doping allegations.

It will be Canada’s first Olympic luge medal.

Calgary sliders Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker of Cochrane, Alta., were on the relay team the finished fourth in Sochi.

The International Olympic Committee ruled Friday on the last 11 of 46 current doping cases and says all have been disqualified from the Sochi Games and banned from the Olympics for life.

The athletes, in five different sports, include Albert Demchenko, the silver medallist in men’s luge and mixed team luge relay.