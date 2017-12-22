Apple sued by iPhone users after company admits it slows down old devices

Two class-action lawsuits have been filed against Apple after the company admitted it purposely slows down older iPhones in order to preserve the battery.

The first breach-of-contract suit was filed Thursday by two consumers in Los Angeles who said they never consented to allow Apple to slow down their iPhones. The second lawsuit was filed in Illinois.

The legal trouble comes a day after Apple said it does slow down iPhones as a way to protect aging batteries on the devices. The company said it was implemented on the iPhone 6, 6S, SE and 7.

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices,” Tara Hendela, an Apple spokesperson, said.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles said, “As a result of defendant’s wrongful actions, plaintiffs and class members had their phone slowed down, and thereby it interfered with plaintiffs’ and class members’ use or possession of their iPhones, plaintiffs and class members have otherwise suffered damages.”

Both plaintiffs are owners of an iPhone 7 and said they “suffered interferences to their iPhone usage due to the intentional slowdowns.”

They’re seeking both California and nationwide class-action certification, which would cover all persons residing in the United States who have owned iPhone models older than the iPhone 8.

The class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims, “the company purposefully and knowingly released operating system software updates to a number of generations of the iPhone in an effort to slow the CPU performance speeds of these devices.”

The plaintiffs said the iOS updates forced iPhone owners to purchase the latest model offered by Apple, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of money in damages.

Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Global News.