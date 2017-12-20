Wildlife federation donates $20K to help Sask. ranchers affected by wildfires

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) had made a $20,000 donation to help ranchers affected by wildfires this past fall.

The money was donated to the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA), which launched a wildfire relief fund.

READ MORE: PDAP providing assistance to Saskatchewan grazing land damaged by wildfires

“As hunters and conservationists, many of our members felt compelled to help,” SWF executive director Darrell Crabbe said in a press release.

“Not only do landowners play the pivotal role in hunting access … but provide crucial wildlife habitat through their ongoing stewardship of the land, which supports healthy wildlife populations, including species at risk.”

READ MORE: Man who started several northern Sask. wildfires ordered to pay compensation

SSGA said tens of thousands of acres were burnt in the fires and close to a million dollars worth of livestock died or had to be euthanized.

“We greatly appreciate this contribution from the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation,” SSGA general manager Chad MacPherson said in a press release.

“These funds will go a long way towards helping those affected by the wildfires get back on their feet.”

Anyone who would like to donate can contribute by going to SSGA online or by calling 306-757-8523.