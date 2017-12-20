Crime
December 20, 2017 12:42 pm

Toronto man charged after police officer pepper-sprayed in Barrie

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police lights by night

File/Global News
A A

BARRIE, Ont. – A Toronto man is facing numerous charges after a police officer was pepper-sprayed while trying to arrest a man he allegedly caught attempting to steal a snowmobile.

Police say an officer on patrol early Tuesday morning in Barrie, Ont., saw a man driving a snowmobile and was pepper-sprayed in the face when he confronted the man.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Bear spray, stun gun used in alleged road rage incident: Barrie police

They say the suspect fled on foot and the officer, despite limited vision, caught up with him but the man managed to break free.

Investigators say that when additional officers arrived and approached the man, he attempted unsuccessfully to use pepper spray on them as well.

READ MORE: Watchdog says Barrie police aren’t to blame when man in custody severed fingers

They say a police dog tracked the man’s path and located break and enter tools as well as a pickup truck previously reported stolen from Toronto.

A 35-year-old man faces 17 counts that include administering a noxious substance, assault with intent to resist arrest, break and enter and attempting to obstruct a peace officer.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie
Barrie Police
Break and Enter Tools
officer on patrol
Pepper Spray
Pickup Truck
Snowmobile

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News