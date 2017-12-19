Regina woman wants to thank strangers for a life-changing gift

Christmas came early for one woman in Regina after two strangers bought her a gift she’ll never forget.

Dian Craigen has had difficulty getting around ever since a workplace accident more than 30 years ago limited her mobility.

Not long after that, Craigen says a hit and run left her without the ability to work.

“Money is so tight when you aren’t able to work,” she said.

She’s been receiving government assistance ever since and uses a walker for support. More than that, the walker offers freedom and independence.

“You go out more when you don’t have to worry about falling,” Craigen explained.

In June, all that changed when her walker broke and she couldn’t afford to buy a new one.

“I wouldn’t go out as much,” Craigen said. “I struggle to get out of bed and it’s tough to go anyway.”

Last week Dian found herself at Burger King, one of her favourite places to eat, when two strangers saw her struggling and offered to help.

“I got an order and when I went to set it on the table the pop fell over and then when I grabbed the pop my fries fell on the floor and the guys at the next table said to me it’s kind of hard with a cane, you should have a walker,” Craigen said.

She then explained that her walker broke and what happened next, Craigen said she’ll never forget.

“24 hours later they rang my buzzer and told me to come downstairs and they gave me a walker,” she said. “He said to me ‘I hope you like blue’… it’s my favourite colour.”

For the first time in six months Dian had her independence back.

“My friends noticed right away and I’ve been out every day since,” Craigen laughed.

It also helps her financially with Christmas right around the corner.

“I couldn’t afford to buy another walker until this coming July so they’ve saved me eight months of stress,” she said.

Even though she doesn’t know their names, her message for the two strangers is heartfelt.

“Thank you so much, I really really appreciate it. Life is so much easier when you can just walk.”