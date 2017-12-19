Environment
December 19, 2017 5:30 pm
Updated: December 19, 2017 5:33 pm

Alberta government unveils draft plan to address endangered woodland caribou herds

By Staff The Canadian Press

A woodland caribou bull is seen in this undated handout photo.The Alberta government is considering whether to declare woodland caribou an endangered species over the objections of the energy, forestry and agriculture industries.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- CPAWS - Mike Bedell

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- CPAWS - Mike Bedell
A A

Alberta has released a draft plan in an attempt to help recover endangered woodland caribou.

The draft plan is in response to a federal deadline under the Species at Risk Act that passed in October.

Alberta says it’s trying to find a balance between achieving self-sustaining caribou populations, meeting the federal requirements and addressing economic and environmental issues.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Rally held at Alberta legislature to press government on caribou-protection plan

The province will spend more than $85 million in the next five years to restore caribou habitat, build rearing facilities and come up with other measures.

That total includes $9.2 million already spent on recovery efforts.

Restoration work has already started in the Little Smoky and A La Peche caribou ranges, where seismic lines are being deactivitated and trees are being planted.

More to come…

Watch below: Global News’ 2013 coverage of the challenges faced by the caribou population in Jasper National Park.

Watch below: On Oct. 22, 2015, Global News spoke with a representative from Boreal Manitoba about the Manitoba government’s strategy to prevent woodland caribou populations from local extinction.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
A La Peche
Alberta Legislature
Alberta NDP
Alberta politics
Caribou
Environment
Liberal Government
Little Smoky
politics
Species At Risk Act
Wildlife
Woodland Caribou

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News