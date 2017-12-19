Tourist bus crashes in Mexico, at least 12 killed

Several tourists were killed Tuesday when a bus, reportedly carrying dozens of tourists, crashed near Mayan ruins in Mexico.

The bus was carrying 31 international passengers, according to a local report.

The Associated Press reports that at least 12 people were killed in the crash, according to local authorities. Spanish-language news organization Quinta Fuerza reports that 11 people died in the bus crash, and 14 were injured.

Quintana Roo state Civil Defence spokesman Vicente Martin says that at least seven Americans and two citizens of Sweden are among the injured. Authorities haven’t yet established the nationalities of the dead.

The report says the passengers had disembarked from a cruise chip at the port of Costa Maya Tuesday morning and boarded the bus on a day trip to the Chacchoben Mayan ruins.

Costa Maya is located 160 kilometres south of Playa del Carmen.

A video from the scene shows a bus on its side as a person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs for comment.

— With files from the Associated Press.