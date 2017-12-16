Jodie Foster, Stephen Colbert parody ‘Silence of the Lambs’ in Trump-Russia investigation skit

Jodie Foster stepped back into one of her most memorable screen personas during Friday’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Donning a dark wig and sensible FBI-style outfit, Foster reprised her role as Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs in a sketch that found her seeking help from Hannibal Lecter as she investigates the alleged ties between Donald Trump’s electoral campaign and Russia.

Visiting Lecter in his high-security cell, Clarice outlines the evidence that’s been assembled so far: “The 12 indictments against Manafort and Gates, Flynn pleading guilty of Kremlin intermediaries reaching out to the Trump campaign, unreported meetings with the Russian ambassador, the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, the messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks, Trump calling on Russia to find Clinton’s missing emails.”

Lecter responds: “Seriously, you have that already? What do you need me for?”

Then Clarice has a special request: to join the notorious serial killer inside his cell — because “it seems safer in there than it does out here.”

