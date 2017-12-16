Officials investigating pilot training, maintenance after fatal Hydro One chopper crash

Investigators are expected to spend the weekend at the scene of a deadly helicopter crash near Tweed, in eastern Ontario.

Thursday’s crash killed four Hydro One workers.

It happened as the chopper was approaching to land.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has obtained initial statements from witnesses but still must examine maintenance records, pilot training and several other factors.

The T-S-B says the chopper wasn’t required to have a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder, however, it did have a G-P-S system, which has been recovered and could help in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Hydro One says its fleet of eight helicopters will remain grounded until a thorough review of safety protocols and equipment is complete.

The company held candlelight vigils at its offices across the province yesterday.