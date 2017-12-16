Kelowna Rockets defeat Prince Albert Raiders

The Kelowna Rockets blasted the Prince Albert Raiders 7-3 on Friday night.

The Raiders opened scoring five minutes into the first period, when Brett Leason forced a turnover and fed Spencer Moe, who found the back of the net.

Five minutes later, Kole Lind scored the Rockets’ first point. He got two more goals later in the game, earning the second hat trick of his WHL career. All three goals were during power plays.

Carsen Twarynski had two goals and an assist. Wil Kushniryk and Conner Bruggen-Cate also scored.

The Rockets’ rookie goalie Roman Basran improved his record to 4-2-0-0 after stopping 15 of 18 shots.

The team was without captain Cal Foote and assistant captain Dillon Dube, as they are currently skating with Team Canada’s National Junior Team.

Kelowna’s record is now 19-11-2-1.

The Rockets are back on the ice Saturday night when they take on the Saskatoon Blades to finish off their six-game road trip.