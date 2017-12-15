Three Loonies hit Peterborough streets for Kawartha Food Share

Despite the bitter cold, the Three Loonies hit the streets of downtown Peterborough on Friday morning for their annual fundraiser in support of Kawartha Food Share.

Over the past 16 years, the “Three Loonies On The Street” event has raised more than $1.2 million for the food bank which assists around 9,000 area residents each month through 36 member agencies. Support also goes to Corus Entertainment’s Corus Feeds Kids program.

READ MORE: Cans or cash? How to best help your local food bank

Businessman Peter Blodgett dressed up as Santa and invited a number of guests for the live broadcast on Corus Entertainment’s The Wolf 101.5 and 100.5 Fresh radio along with live hits on The Morning Show on CHEX TV.

HUUUUGE THANK YOU to the Tim Hortons owners in Peterborough who just donated $10,000 to KFS!!!! ❤️🎉🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/Vi9msejQo0 Story continues below — Kawartha Food Share (@Kaw_FoodShare) December 15, 2017

Volunteers spent three hours canvassing pedestrians and drivers at the corner of King and George streets. Business owners also dropped by with cheque presentations.

Last year’s edition raised more than $100,000 with all the proceeds going directly to the food bank.

“There are families that are less fortunate and with the economic times we have – GE laying off, Sears going out of business, it’s all about helping other people because we can do that,” said Blodgett.

Among the host guests was J.R. McGee with Jack McGee Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC which has been a longtime contributor to the fundraiser.

“What a phenomenal thing to do,” he said.”It’s Peterborough – everybody is out, people are on the streets. There are volunteers from young people to older people, it’s unbelievable.”

Carol Corner is no stranger to volunteer efforts and was back on the pavement seeking donations.

“Over 17 years there has been a lot of donations and one guy this morning in the vehicle said he sold all of his comics for the food bank,” said Corner. “It nearly broke my heart. Support comes from everywhere.”

Shout out to the volunteers of @Kaw_FoodShare – Ptbo peeps head out and hand over 3 loonies #give pic.twitter.com/mxuBri1pap — Lori McKee (@mckee_lori) December 15, 2017

Awesome to see all the festive cheer and community spirit in downtown #ptbo this morning and happy to support the #ThreeLoonies fundraising efforts for @Kaw_FoodShare! #HappyHolidays2017 pic.twitter.com/aKogaYyuFK — LEPC (@WorkforceDB) December 15, 2017

Kawartha Food Share also helps Peterborough and area schools with their respective breakfast programs.

“There are 51 schools that receive our products,” said food bank chairman Dave Ralph. “That’s helping to feed 17,000 children a day.”

For every one dollar donated, Kawartha Food Share can purchase up to six dollars worth of food.

“If one child is given a proper breakfast and can do something with themselves and make themselves the kind of person they want to be, that’s what this is all about,” said Blodgett.

Hey @serenaryder come on over to see us at our 3 Loonies show for @Kaw_FoodShare ! pic.twitter.com/gICHL183o3 — 1005 Fresh Radio (@1005FreshRadio) December 15, 2017

A final amount for Friday’s event is expected later in the day. At noon, organizers said $100,000 had been collected with more donations to count.

“What Blodgett does and what Corus Entertainment does, we very much appreciate this,” said Ralph.