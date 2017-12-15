Toys for Tots
TransLink donates thousands of toys to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

File photo. TransLink donated thousands of toys to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau on Thursday.

Almost 3,000 toys for children in need were delivered to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) by TransLink and its operating companies on Thursday, as part of the annual Toys for Tots program.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan says staff started donating toys in 1985.

“Some bus operators, when it was then called BC Transit, collected some toys and dropped [them] off at the Christmas Bureau — and it just kinda took on a life of its own. It’s kind of neat in that way, in that it’s always been a grassroots thing from our staff.”

In a release, Executive Director of the LMCB Chris Bayliss said his organization waits every year for the ‘Reindeer Bus’ to arrive full of toys.

Since Toys for Tots started, it’s donated more than 78,000 toys to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau for local kids in need.

