Early morning house fire in southeast Edmonton’s Silver Berry area

A home in southeast Edmonton sustained what appears to be extensive damage due to an early morning house fire Thursday.

Fire crews were called just before 4 a.m. to the Silver Berry neighbourhood.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the home on Silver Berry Road, near 29a Avenue, where windows were broken, the porch roof was destroyed, and fire damage could be seen across the front of the house and up to the main roof as well.

It’s not yet know how the fire started or if anyone was in the house at the time.

Global News has a camera crew on scene.

— More to come…