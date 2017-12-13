Abbotsford man facing child porn charges

A 42-year-old Abbotsford man is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Abbotsford police say Jeremy Allen Willms was arrested on Dec. 11, after an eight-month investigation.

The arrest came after a search warrant was executed at an Abbotsford home on Dec. 6, where police seized multiple computers and cell phones, according to investigators.

Police had received information in April that someone had uploaded child pornography online.

Willms has been released from custody under several court-ordered conditions.

He is barred from contact with anyone under 18, he’s not allowed to go anywhere that a person under the age of 18 could be expected to be and he can’t access the internet.

Willms is also banned from contact with anyone who has been involved in the sexual exploitation of children, or accessing any pornography of any kind.

Abbotsford police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact 604-859-5225, or text them at 222973 (abbypd).