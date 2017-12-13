Vehicle demolished after hitting Kelowna power pole

The vehicle is a write off but somehow the driver managed to walk away.

A single vehicle crash knocked out power to hundreds of FortisBC customers in Kelowna.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Benvoulin Road near Don-O-Ray vegetable market.

Witnesses say the vehicle struck a power pole, demolishing the vehicle, but the driver had no visible injuries.

FortisBC, more than 2600 customers were affected by the incident.

It estimates that power will be fully restored shortly before 11:30 this morning.