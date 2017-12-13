Recipe: Chocolate Donuts with Peppermint Ganache

Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes

I have a go-to chocolate donut recipe that incorporates Guinness and it proved itself as a winner here in a Christmas-y context. Paired with a bittersweet ganache and crushed candy canes, it’s not too sweet and has a nice minty flavour, not to mention some crunch!

If you don’t have peppermint extract, don’t worry as the candy canes will add enough mint flavour. You could also put a twist on these by replacing the candy canes with flaky sea salt and omitting the peppermint extract for a salty hit that looks like snow.

Stay tuned for gingerbread donuts!

Ingredients

1 cup cake flour

1/3 cup cocoa

3/4 tsp baking powder

Pinch baking soda

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup salted butter, melted

6 tbsp sugar

1/2 cup Guinness

2 tbsp sour cream

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

Ganache Ingredients

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup dark chocolate

1/8-1/4 tsp peppermint extract

Crushed candy canes, to sprinkle

Click here for baking instructions and further details