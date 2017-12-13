Candy Cane
Recipe: Chocolate Donuts with Peppermint Ganache

I have a go-to chocolate donut recipe that incorporates Guinness and it proved itself as a winner here in a Christmas-y context.  Paired with a bittersweet ganache and crushed candy canes, it’s not too sweet and has a nice minty flavour, not to mention some crunch!

If you don’t have peppermint extract, don’t worry as the candy canes will add enough mint flavour.  You could also put a twist on these by replacing the candy canes with flaky sea salt and omitting the peppermint extract for a salty hit that looks like snow.

Stay tuned for gingerbread donuts!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cake flour
  • 1/3 cup cocoa
  • 3/4 tsp baking powder
  • Pinch baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1/4 cup salted butter, melted
  • 6 tbsp sugar
  • 1/2 cup Guinness
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla

Ganache Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate
  • 1/8-1/4 tsp peppermint extract
  • Crushed candy canes, to sprinkle

Click here for baking instructions and further details

