Recipe: Chocolate Donuts with Peppermint Ganache
Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes
I have a go-to chocolate donut recipe that incorporates Guinness and it proved itself as a winner here in a Christmas-y context. Paired with a bittersweet ganache and crushed candy canes, it’s not too sweet and has a nice minty flavour, not to mention some crunch!
If you don’t have peppermint extract, don’t worry as the candy canes will add enough mint flavour. You could also put a twist on these by replacing the candy canes with flaky sea salt and omitting the peppermint extract for a salty hit that looks like snow.
Stay tuned for gingerbread donuts!
Ingredients
- 1 cup cake flour
- 1/3 cup cocoa
- 3/4 tsp baking powder
- Pinch baking soda
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 cup salted butter, melted
- 6 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 cup Guinness
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
Ganache Ingredients
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate
- 1/8-1/4 tsp peppermint extract
- Crushed candy canes, to sprinkle
Click here for baking instructions and further details
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.