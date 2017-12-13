Scott Thompson: Patrick Brown should apologize to Kathleen Wynne

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown should apologize to Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Why? Because what he said about her, is wrong.

Brown referred to Wynne as a “sitting premier, sitting in trial” and “maybe when she stands trial” in relation to her testimony in the Liberal byelection bribery scandal in Sudbury.

READ MORE: Kathleen Wynne says apology from Patrick Brown would end defamation lawsuit

The premier was not charged with anything, nor was she on trial. She was called to offer information. As a result, and for failing to apologize, the premier is suing him for defamation.

After 15 years of Liberal lack of due diligence, the PCs are preaching a kinder, gentler party more like the Bill Davis days instead of Mike Harris, to secure the next election.

But they seem to be taking a page out Donald Trump’s playbook in how they deliver that message.

People are tired of the bull! People want real, not fake.

By choosing denial over an apology, Brown is giving the dying Liberals a loose thread to pull on which may unravel the warm blue sweater by the next spring.

Just like the PC leader of the day did in the last two Ontario elections, is Brown giving the Liberals another distraction and easy victory by playing juvenile politics?

The PCs gave away the last two elections.

It will happen again if Patrick Brown keeps giving voters another reason to be cynical about his party, and politics in general, instead of doing the right thing.

