December 12, 2017 3:45 pm

Alberta premier criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

By Staff The Canadian Press

UCP Leader Jason Kenney, centre, stands with his leadership team, from left, Jason Nixon, Angela Pitt, Leela Aheer, Ric McIver and Prab Gill, in Edmonton Alta, on Monday, October 30, 2017. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says United Conservative house leader Jason Nixon is, in her words, "deeply dishonest" by speaking out against workplace abuse rules given he once fired a worker who complained of sexual harassment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the Opposition house leader is “deeply dishonest” for speaking out against workplace abuse rules given he fired a worker who complained of sexual harassment.

House leader Jason Nixon is leading the United Conservative Party caucus in the legislature until leader Jason Kenney wins a seat.

Notley says if Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Last week, Nixon spoke against a bill that compels employers to take action against sexual harassment in the workplace and cannot punish workers who speak out.

Nixon told the house that private industry has demonstrated the brains and willingness to police itself.

However a decade ago, a B.C. human rights tribunal fined Nixon’s private business for firing a woman after she complained of sexual harassment on a contractor’s jobsite.

